CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.3 %

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

NYSE C opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

