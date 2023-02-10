CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,771 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $46,838,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 530,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OXY opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

