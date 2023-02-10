CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

