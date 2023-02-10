CV SHOTS Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $12.83 million and $0.07 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00435206 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.07 or 0.28828841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00444741 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00470115 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

