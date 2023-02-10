Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.