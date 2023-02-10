Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SRE opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

