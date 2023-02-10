Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

