Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,890 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,136. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 35.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFSC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

