Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $681,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

EPD opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

