Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,890 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $45.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

