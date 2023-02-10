Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 97,750 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

GLDD opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.95. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

