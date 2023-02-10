Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,427 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $51.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.