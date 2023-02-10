Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,140,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 84,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $8,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 157,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,275. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

