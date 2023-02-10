Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

AUPH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. 789,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $20.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

