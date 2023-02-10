Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93,993 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 105,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OEC. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. 200,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

