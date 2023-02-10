Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,448 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMLD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.12. 102,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

