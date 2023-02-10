Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 16,229 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

PCRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 457,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

