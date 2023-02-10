Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,979 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 472.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 225.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,648. The firm has a market cap of $824.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.77. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.