Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.83. 30,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

