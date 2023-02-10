CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.62 million. CTS also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

CTS Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of CTS stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 174,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,735. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.89. CTS has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTS. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CTS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CTS by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

