Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. Crown also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.87.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.10. 1,218,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,863. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crown by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Crown by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.