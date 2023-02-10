Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS.

Crown Stock Down 1.1 %

Crown stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.10. 1,218,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,863. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 333,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Crown by 614.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 374,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Crown by 279,904.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 176,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.