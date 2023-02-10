Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.19% of Crown Castle worth $119,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 288,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,748,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 64,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.29. 534,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average is $149.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.