CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,444 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.49% of CrowdStrike worth $189,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $111.66 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

