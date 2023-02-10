CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.13. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 504 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

