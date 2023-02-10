Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

CEQP stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,048.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $631,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.