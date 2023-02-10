Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the January 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 712,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 51,578 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USOI stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. 43,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,663. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.3826 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

