Credit Suisse Group Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $100.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.13.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.0 %

ARCB stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

