Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.11. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 7,277,240 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on CS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 5.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
