Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.11. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 7,277,240 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

