Credit Suisse Group Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $312.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $288.00 to $312.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered Saia from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.35.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $277.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.96. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.