Credit Suisse Group Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $312.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $288.00 to $312.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered Saia from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.35.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $277.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.96. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

