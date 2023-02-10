Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Brookfield (NYSE:BN) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,979,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

