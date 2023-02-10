Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €13.80 ($14.84) to €10.20 ($10.97) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

CRARY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

