Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €13.80 ($14.84) to €10.20 ($10.97) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
CRARY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.
