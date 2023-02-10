Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.97

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 247372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
