Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.81 and a one year high of C$11.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.58. The company has a market cap of C$860.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.