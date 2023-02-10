Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of COUR opened at $14.75 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

