Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. Coty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.68.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 96.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

