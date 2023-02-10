Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS.

Coty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COTY. Barclays raised their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 3,393.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 1,229,386 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Coty by 5.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coty by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 749,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 211,163 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

