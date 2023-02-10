Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

