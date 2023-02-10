Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 in the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.