Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.17.
Insider Transactions at Corvus Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,288.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 in the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.