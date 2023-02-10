Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair bought 2,121,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,300,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,962,721.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair acquired 2,121,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares in the company, valued at $928,962,721.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

