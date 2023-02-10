Cormark Lowers Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$40.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.36.

Definity Financial Price Performance

TSE:DFY traded up C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 240,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$27.00 and a 12 month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

