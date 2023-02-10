Contrasting Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) & Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $85.08 million 3.17 -$25.69 million $0.12 14.67 Verrica Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 24.21 -$35.08 million ($1.03) -6.86

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Selecta Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selecta Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences 33.67% 32.84% 12.35% Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.31% -39.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Selecta Biosciences and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 255.11%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 87.41%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm’s proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

