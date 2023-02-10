Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $341.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Construction Partners updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.08. 31,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 249.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.