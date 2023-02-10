ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

