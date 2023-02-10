Connolly Sarah T. Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $54,717,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.97. 161,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,179. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.65.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

