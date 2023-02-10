Connolly Sarah T. Sells 725 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.48. 144,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,965. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

