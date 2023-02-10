Connolly Sarah T. Sells 352 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,754 shares of company stock worth $176,708,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

MA stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.44. The stock had a trading volume of 563,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $351.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.