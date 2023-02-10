Connolly Sarah T. Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.2% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after buying an additional 858,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after purchasing an additional 93,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,354,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,469,000 after purchasing an additional 237,680 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,158. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

