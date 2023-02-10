Connolly Sarah T. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.04. 172,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,888. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.74 and a 200 day moving average of $449.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.