Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.58. The stock had a trading volume of 359,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.91 and its 200 day moving average is $200.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

